March 21, 2003

Scuds

You may be seeing pictures of Baghdad burning and thinking “Oh God, Josh is in that?!” But nothing like that is happening in Kurdistan. The only action here has been one reported skirmish between Kurds and Iraqi soldiers that I’m not even sure happened. It’s really quiet here, I don’t know what percentage of the city has left but I think it’s about 60 to 70 percent. At night you can hear every car driving, even blocks away.

People here seem relieved that Iraq is sending its Scuds to Kuwait, since that suggests that the Kurds are not a target.

I have a little something on the TIME website, check it out here. Mine's at the bottom.

Comments

I hope you don't think this is a legitimate excuse for not playing in my annual NCAA tournament pool?

Posted by: David Cranor | Mar 21, 2003 9:45:32 PM

Irak has not launched SCUDs.

Joshua, do you realize that your allegations are *really* serious, since Irak is prohibited to have such long range weapons, and that would be a violation of UN resolutions?

I'm surprized to be more informed that you are.

So please, when you don't know, you don't speak

See:

"US general Stanley McChrystal says: "So far there have been no Scuds launched... We have found no caches of weapons of mass destruction to date."

source:

http://media.guardian.co.uk/iraqandthemedia/story/0,12823,921649,00.html

Posted by: pch | Mar 28, 2003 3:33:46 AM

You are right about the scuds. My bad.

Posted by: Josh | Mar 28, 2003 11:15:49 AM

Well, now, I feel ashamed to have adopted such an aggressive tone.

Congratulations for your openmindness.

Sorry and good luck for your articles!

Posted by: pch | Mar 28, 2003 11:23:40 PM

